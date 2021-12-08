Sciencast Management LP Sells 4,347 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYI opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

