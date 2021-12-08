Sciencast Management LP Takes $408,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $400.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.