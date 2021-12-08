Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in PDC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $224,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock worth $1,851,514. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

