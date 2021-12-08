Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Science Applications International stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

