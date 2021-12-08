Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Science Applications International stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
