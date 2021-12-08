Scotiabank Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$162.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.24.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$138.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.91. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$94.76 and a 1-year high of C$141.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

