SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

