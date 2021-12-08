SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 4.9% Higher

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95. 13,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,031,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.
In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,911 shares of company stock worth $3,246,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.