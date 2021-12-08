SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 4.9% Higher

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95. 13,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,031,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,911 shares of company stock worth $3,246,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

