SEEN (SEEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,494.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $3,494.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00006846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

