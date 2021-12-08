SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of S opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

