SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $60.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

