Serum (SRM) Trading 28% Lower This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00008388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $565.65 million and approximately $149.31 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00044680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00218606 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.