ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $336,200.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $392.78 million, a PE ratio of -305.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

