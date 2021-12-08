Sicart Associates LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.36. 91,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,234,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

