Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Booking by 1,265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $53.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,298.11. 5,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,397.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,305.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,713.24.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

