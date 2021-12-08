Sicart Associates LLC Sells 11,570 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,310,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,408,000 after acquiring an additional 825,597 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 700,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,746,000 after acquiring an additional 196,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 118,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621,726. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

