Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.