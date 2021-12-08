Sierra Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.89. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,615 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

