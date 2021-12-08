Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Silicom were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicom alerts:

Shares of SILC opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.17. Silicom Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.