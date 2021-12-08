Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

