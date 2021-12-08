Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.41 Million

Brokerages expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to post $34.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 303,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 158.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

SAMG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,828. The stock has a market cap of $230.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

