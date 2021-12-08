Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.66

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

