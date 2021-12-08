Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMSMY. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMSMY stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

