SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.11 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $224.50 million and $10.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00209964 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

