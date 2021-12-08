Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.20

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.20 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 1239113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.40 ($1.89).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 142 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,320,249.30).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

