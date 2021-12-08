Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $7.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 22,686,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,288,494. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.