SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,250 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.79, for a total value of $948,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.98. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.92, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $321.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SiTime by 164,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 450.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.