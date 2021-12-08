SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,250 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.79, for a total value of $948,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $314.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.98. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.92, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $321.00.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.
About SiTime
SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.
