SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.83.

Several research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SiTime alerts:

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.79, for a total transaction of $948,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,630 shares of company stock worth $24,921,569. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $43,762,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $31.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,004. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.98.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.