SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -827.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SL Green Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.