SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $23.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

