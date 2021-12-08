Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.