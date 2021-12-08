Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

