Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.60 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

