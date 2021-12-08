Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 92,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 726,695 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.33.

Specifically, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $863.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 105.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

