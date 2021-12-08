Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 6%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.18 and last traded at $53.44. 661,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,922,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,504,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

