Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 17.1%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN) were up 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 201,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 246,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$57.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.