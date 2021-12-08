SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.16

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 1189595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

