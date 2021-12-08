Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Buys $66,400.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SOI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 197,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $303.79 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.3% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

