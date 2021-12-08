SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) Price Down 27% This Week

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. SONM (BEP-20) has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $2.21 million worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONM (BEP-20) has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00219667 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM (BEP-20)

