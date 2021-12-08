Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

