Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $361.34 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

