Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 38.07% 17.85% 1.85% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $129.52 million 3.71 $47.18 million $5.55 9.75 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.17 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southern Missouri Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on December 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, MO.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.