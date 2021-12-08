Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSBK. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

