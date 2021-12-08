SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000.

SPTL opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

