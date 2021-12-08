SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,352. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36.

