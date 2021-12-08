SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises 7.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 581,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,339 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ULST remained flat at $$40.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 810,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,247. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40.

