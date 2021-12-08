Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.45.

TOY opened at C$44.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

