Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.28. 767,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,327,180. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

