Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $40,551,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.93 and a 200-day moving average of $333.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.