Spire Wealth Management Has $21.28 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $798.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $769.97. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $449.12 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

