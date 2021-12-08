Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 172,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

